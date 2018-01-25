Nobu Hotel Marbella Will Make You Forget About Home

Set to open on March 29, the sought-after Nobu Hotel Marbella is a new, incredible adults-only escape, nestled on Spain’s iconic Costa del Sol. Apart from the signature Japanese-centric restaurant Nobu, this lavish property will feature exactly 81 gorgeous rooms and suites, each of them styled in warm hues and blending subtle wood accents with modern amenities, floor-to-ceilings windows and spacious terraces.

Overlooking Puente Romano’s energized gastronomic and nightlife epicenter, this new five-star hotel is conveniently located at La Plaza to allow guests the experience of a lifetime. Several activity hotspots, including golfing, tennis, shopping, and boat cruises are always close by – should you choose to spend your leisure time in such a manner.

On the other hand, the sunset always brings forth wonderful experiences at Nobu Hotel. World-renowned dining, with extraordinary menus fusing Japanese treats with unique flavors of South America, will make your days here a real bliss. You could enjoy your favorite Nobu dishes at the hotel’s elegant restaurant and also in-room, should you feel a little bit lazy.

After dinner, the magical Six Senses Spa recreates the character of an Andalusian village, promising serenity and relaxation courtesy of lush sub-tropical gardens. Complete with 9 treatment rooms, a lovely sauna, and a hydrotherapy pool, this seems like the ideal place for any guest to unwind and relax while taking in superb views of the Mediterranean Sea. What do you think?