Nobu Hotel Marbella Will Make You Forget About Home

Nobu Hotel Marbella

Set to open on March 29, the sought-after Nobu Hotel Marbella is a new, incredible adults-only escape, nestled on Spain’s iconic Costa del Sol. Apart from the signature Japanese-centric restaurant Nobu, this lavish property will feature exactly 81 gorgeous rooms and suites, each of them styled in warm hues and blending subtle wood accents with modern amenities, floor-to-ceilings windows and spacious terraces.

Overlooking Puente Romano’s energized gastronomic and nightlife epicenter, this new five-star hotel is conveniently located at La Plaza to allow guests the experience of a lifetime. Several activity hotspots, including golfing, tennis, shopping, and boat cruises are always close by – should you choose to spend your leisure time in such a manner.

Nobu Hotel Marbella

On the other hand, the sunset always brings forth wonderful experiences at Nobu Hotel. World-renowned dining, with extraordinary menus fusing Japanese treats with unique flavors of South America, will make your days here a real bliss. You could enjoy your favorite Nobu dishes at the hotel’s elegant restaurant and also in-room, should you feel a little bit lazy.

After dinner, the magical Six Senses Spa recreates the character of an Andalusian village, promising serenity and relaxation courtesy of lush sub-tropical gardens. Complete with 9 treatment rooms, a lovely sauna, and a hydrotherapy pool, this seems like the ideal place for any guest to unwind and relax while taking in superb views of the Mediterranean Sea. What do you think?

Nobu Hotel Marbella

Shares