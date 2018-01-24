The 6 Largest Equestrian Clubs in the World

Since a long, long time ago we humans loved animals. I’m not talking about cats and dogs here, but the ones that could help us in one way or another. One of the most useful animals out there was always the horse. Our ancestors started domesticating this animal around 4,000 BC, and the practice became widespread all over the world.

Horses were then used in a wide range of activities, from work to transportation and even warfare during most of our history. Today, they’re also used in sports competitions, entertainment and therapy besides their still important role in different work related activities, such as mounted police patrols or herding animals.

Because of the still heavy use of horses, equestrian clubs have been developed around the world. They host various competitions and events, and have all kinds of facilities to train horses and take care of them. And as in every domain today, there are lots of these clubs out there, large or small, each with its own specific.

But here we’re interested in the best developed ones so find out which are The Largest Equestrian Clubs in the World:

6. Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club

Established in 1975, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club took on the mission to develop thoroughbred and pure bred Arabian horses, organize Arabian horse shows and racing events and encourage the development of horse breeding. The club has some of the most up to date facilities you could find today.

The club is under the patronage of the Emir and is affiliated with the World Arabian Horse Organization, the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities and with the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations. With so many important names tied to it, it’s no wonder that the club is a big player in the world of equestrian clubs, having around 60 race days every year. In 2008, it even became the official sponsor the weekend of Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

5. Emirates Equestrian Centre

The Emirates Equestrian Centre was founded in 1983 and soon enough it became the pinnacle of equestrian activities in the Middle East, with disciplines such as show jumping, dressage, cross-country and a top of the notch riding school. They also host the Dubai Show Jumping Team and the Dubai Pony Club.

The centre is at top of the game with the highest standards in the industry, offering excellent equipment and quality, well maintained cross country course and qualified instructors, and it’s the only fully approved British Horse Society Centre in the Middle East.

4. Kentucky Horse Park

Opened in 1987 and located in Lexington, Kentucky, The eponymous Horse Park is both a horse farm and an educational theme park that celebrates man’s relationship with the horse, every day showcasing two rare breed horses from the World Shows.

Inside the park you’ll find as well the International Museum of the Horse, affiliate to the Smithsonian, displaying a permanent collection of horse history and memorabilia with different themes from around the world. Besides the museum, they also host The Kentucky Derby, a famous race held each year on the first Saturday of May, with more persons attending than in any other races. Apart from it there are the Rolex Stadium and the Alltech Arena, two outdoor venues that host several equestrian events such as the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event, the USEF Pony Finals, the Southern Lights holiday festival or the High Hope Steeplechase.

3. Royal Ascot Racing Club

Royal Ascot Racing Club is one of the finest racing clubs in the world, established to the west of London by Queen Anne in 1711 on the Crown’s property. Today, the club is managed by a formal board, but the jockeys still keep the Queen’s racing colors: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and the black velvet cap.

The Gold Cup and The Diamond Jubilee Stakes are held here each year, both events presented by the Queen. The club closed in 2004 for renovations and redevelopment but reopened two years later and hosted 9 of the 32 Group One horse races in Britain.

2. Oldencraig Equestrian Centre

With over fifty years of experience, the Oldencraig Equestrian Centre offers a full range of services for both casual and professional horse riders. Owned by the couple Ian Winfield and Vicki Thompson-Winfield, the centre is one of the most prestigious dressage and training establishments in Britain and it continues to grow in popularity.

Since it’s opening in 1988, it was repeatedly voted the Best Show Centre by British magazines covering the topic. Its facilities include an all-weather gallop track, post and rail with water, 80 stables as well as relaxation venues such as a bistro and a bar.

1. Hartpury Equine

Part of the Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, England, the Hartpury Equine is the largest equestrian centre in the world so far. It features extensive facilities such as 8 indoor and outdoor arenas, an indoor arena complex for championship hosting, cross-country courses, stabling for 230 horses, on-site equine therapy and even a rehabilitation centre.

The College offers top class education along with elite equestrian training, connecting its students with industry experts and preparing future equestrian athletes. They host events such as the Hartpury Showjumping Spectacular, The Hartpury Festival of Dressage and the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials, three major events organized every year, and they were also chosen to host other international events due to the excellent facilities they offer.