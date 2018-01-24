This new 60m Heesen Motor Yacht is Ready To Party

Are you ready for a party? Sure, it may be snowing where I live, but that should not stop us from daydreaming. Heesen Yachts unveiled a new stunning 60m yacht concept, imagined by the brilliant people from Omega Architects – a yacht that’s able to take as many as 16 passengers on the trip of their lives.

Showing off a familiar, yet impressive aesthetic, this sleek vessel displays dark continuous bands of glass contrasting with the beautiful white superstructure. On the inside, floor-to-ceiling windows provide incredible uninterrupted views of the yacht’s beautiful surroundings, while also ensuring guest privacy. The saloon, side terraces and many other goodies were added to make sure this yacht is extremely versatile.

Aggressive and stylish, the marvelous vessel before you also benefits from a multi-faceted bird wing shape and lowered bulwarks on the main deck, while features such as an alfresco dining area and an outdoor lounge, as well as the lovely bar and a circular spa pool and sun pads will put a smile on every passenger’s face.

Designed with a specific client in mind, this 60-metre vessel also packs specific equipment and a few special features. Take, for instance, the two tenders and the large swimming platform, specially designed for fishing and diving. Ultimate privacy was also an explicit owner’s request, with one Master suite, a VIP stateroom, 2 double cabins and 2 twin cabins keeping in line with this desire.

While the party keeps on going aboard, a pair of MTU engines allows this vessel to sail at a top speed of 15.5 knots at half-load and brag about cruising for as far as 4,500 nautical miles. Would you like to invited on board?