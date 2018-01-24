The new Vanderhall Edison is Simply.. Electrifying

To each, their own. This is one way of justifying our selfish need to do whatever we want or like, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For instance: I don’t like electric cars at all, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to like them too. As such, I just had to share the Vanderhall Edison with you and it’s up to you to decide if it’s going straight to your heart or not.

The Provo-based company behind this car just loves three-wheelers, and the only explanation might be that they’re just really cool and fun to drive. Nonetheless, their newest offering, the all-electric Edison, keeps in line with the fun attitude of the team’s previous creations, while packing twin electric motors that supply 180 hp to the front wheels. 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds – now that’s electrifying!

Thanks to a decent 30 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Edison will keep on thrilling its lucky driver for as far as 200 miles. Furthermore, Vanderhall kept their timeless design for this car, resulting in a vintage overall aesthetic that honors early generation Formula 1 racers.

Still, it’s all modern with this one, with electric power matched by luxurious diamond-stitched seat covers or a wide array of exterior colors. Those electric motors should be more than enough to put a smile on your face, but the question is: do you love the smell of petrol in the morning or would you rather keep it silent and humming?