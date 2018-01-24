F1 Legend Eddie Irvine Asks $29.5M For His Lavish Miami Beach Mansion

On your marks, ready, set, go! Former Formula 1 racer Eddie Irvine is selling his lavish Miami Beach mansion for a cool $29.5 million, and by the looks of things, it’s worth every single penny, and then some.

Designed by Choeff Levy Fischman, this stunning two-story waterfront home was called Casa Ischia and it’s one of the finest examples of modern architecture. Clean lines and sleek overhangs, with a touch of mid-century-modern appeal, seemed like the best way to go when designing this one-of-a-kind property.

There are 10,448 square feet of luxurious living areas ready to be experienced here, with an open-concept layout comprising seven bedrooms, seven baths, and two powder rooms. Ipe wood and South-American stone create a welcoming atmosphere inside, with limestone interior walls adding to the overall appeal – the beautiful vistas of Biscayne Bay might also help with that.

Wood cabinets and a waterfall island star in the gourmet kitchen, a posh living room with a wet bar and many other goodies could make this home a dream come true for some one of us – an expensive one, but a dream nonetheless.

Entertaining guests has never looked easier; you could simply put a drink into their hands and allow them to drool over your new home – that should be enough. But you could do much more than that; for instance, the master suite features a second-story balcony overlooking the swimming pool and a glass-encased bath with a walk-in shower – that sounds like something most people would envy you for.

Furthermore, the backyard is where a mid-century-style sunken living room was specially designed right next to the infinity pool and hot tub. You’ll also find a covered outdoor terrace here, housing a summer kitchen with stone backsplashes and state-of-the-art appliances. There’s also plenty of room to dine or lounge near the pool, with palm trees and lush plants encircling the grounds creating a tropical escape.

Who wouldn’t want to experience that every day?