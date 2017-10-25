The Breathtaking IMSA RXR One Takes Over The Streets

Looking like an adrenaline-pumping beast, coming straight from the future, the IMSA RXR One is based on the stunning Mercedes-AMG GT S, yet it’s probably ten times more exciting.

You see, IMSA is a tuning company from Germany that became pretty famous around 10 years ago for tweaking Lamborghinis, but right now it seems that they’re now using that experience to modify only cars from Mercedes-Benz, and this is their latest project.

The RXR in this car’s name stands for Road X-tra Racing, which means this ‘thing’ is also perfect for a quick spin around the track, and IMSA will apparently release this upgrade package in a very, very limited run, with each car set to be tailored to meet every client’s taste.

The future owners of the IMSA RXR One will be able to choose between many different exterior colors, while the interiors will be entirely custom made to make sure no car will be the same as another. But this upgrade program involves much more than styling updates, with a severe weight reduction, an impressive power boost and even a chassis upgrade being also part of the deal.

IMSA’s Mercedes AMG GT S comes with brand new carbon-fiber panels, which took the car’s weight down by around 300 kg (!!), to a total of just 1,300 kg – that’s less than your run-of-the-mill sedan.

Next, the 4.0-liter AMG V8 engine on this beast has been also upgraded with bespoke forged pistons, forged connecting rods, a special twin-row intercooler, new cylinder heads and an incolnel exhaust system – that’s how the engine now outputs 860 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Unfortunately we don’t have any performance figures yet, but you can only guess the RXR One is lightning fast. IMSA modified the gearbox accordingly, fitting two additional clutches, a forged intake drive shaft, high-pressure valves, and an independent oil cooling system to handle all that power. And did we mention that the turbochargers have their own independent water-cooled circuit?

The brilliant team from IMSA also went for extensive chassis and suspension modifications, with fully adjustable competition springs and dampers, forged wishbone mounts, revised forged wheel hubs and new driveshafts contributing to a unique driving experience, on or off the track.

Last but not least, we should also mention the IMSA carbon fiber aerodynamic package, which comprises a new front bumper, side skirts, bonnet, a redesigned boot-lid and a massive rear wing, while the interior comes with a roll cage and race-ready carbon fiber sports seats, with six-point safety harness.

In case you’re wondering already how much would you have to pay for the IMSA RXR One, there’s no official answer yet. But you could always get in touch with them and ask for more details.