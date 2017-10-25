Robb Vices Membership is a Wonderful Monthly Treat

Good things come in small packages, and the Robb Vices subscription box could be easily considered one of the best examples. This monthly membership club will cultivate the connoisseur lifestyle with regular infusions of gourmet food, fine wines, spirits, luxury toys, tools, and many other bespoke products.

Launched out of Robb Report, Robb Vices aims to offer a small taste of the good life, on a monthly basis, with a curated selection of premiun products and even experiences, centered around a unique story. It’s like.. a collective experience based on exclusivity that could very well be considered the definition of luxury – at least, a tease of what’s to come if you’re lucky and somewhat rich.

Every box has a special theme, with every month that goes by, designed to inspire and tease your senses. Earlier boxes have included sumptuous sundries from Noir Caviar, Lalique, Master & Dynamic, Clase Azul, Highland Park or Metaphora, with the value of each box being 2-5x the cost of the subscription.

At some point, even a bottle of Glenmorangie single-malt Scotch, aviator sunglasses framed in ebony and a selection of chef Samuelsson’s Ambessa teas were part of this exquisite offering. Feel free to daydream about the future treats from Robb Vices and get your own box filled with surprises for just $89.95+/month at CrateJoy.