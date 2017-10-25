It Will Cost You $19.75M To Experience La Vie en Rose

Proudly sitting at 27777 Winding Way, in an exclusive part of Malibu, California, this breathtaking mansion is now looking for a new owner. Nicknamed ‘La Vie en Rose’, the palatial residence before you is ready to shock and awe anyone with its 10,135 square feet of luxurious living areas, covering 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and more – a deck and a massive pool are included as well.

Inspired by Mediterranean country estates, this wonderful property stands out and blends in with its surroundings in the most beautiful way possible, including vining roses and mature olive trees, and even a 10-car circular motor court. The 2-story ocean view home is ready to welcome its next owners and their guests with vintage pavers, French oak floors, mahogany doors and hand-troweled plaster walls.

What else should you expect? Well, La Vie en Rose will also allow you to enjoy a formal living room with a cozy fireplace, as well as a lovely dining room, study, and a chef’s island kitchen. Outside, the huge patio is the perfect spot to relax and take in the 2.7 acres of impeccably landscaped grounds or the 270 degree views of rolling hills and the ocean.

The 75′ infinity resort pool also comes with a waterfall, while a lighted tennis court and a bocce court and multiple sitting areas are perfect for some outdoor fun. I think it’s safe to assume that we all like what we see, but few can afford to pay $19,75 million to own this stunning home. Are you one of them?

