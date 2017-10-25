Zac Efron Net Worth

Once a teenage sweetheart for many girls who watched High School Musical, the American actor and singer Zac Efron has taken some steps away from his past image to become a more serious and mature presence on the big screen.

That’s why today he’s one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, appearing in several major roles in the last few years, roles that have seen his transformation from child star to a genuine big movie actor.

His net worth has seen a big transformation as well, reaching $19 million today.

Early Life

Zachary David Alexander Efron was born on October 18, 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California to normal middle-class parents both working in a power plant station. His childhood was a usual one, without all the bells and whistles that come with being born in a famous family.

At the age of 11, his father encouraged him to try acting. A piano teacher who also discovered his talent helped him take the decision to work in theater, and that’s how he performed in shows such as Gipsy or Peter Pan. His passion for acting grew more and more and soon he got a contract with a talent agent in Los Angeles.

After graduating the Arroyo Grande High School in 2006, he attended the University of Southern California, but postponed it to work on his early acting projects. His first television appearance came in 2002 in the show Firefly and in 2004 he got a recurring role in the series Summerland. His breakthrough was just around the corner.

Breakthrough and Film Career

Disney Channel’s High School Musical (2006) was the movie that put Zac on the map and made him known to huge audiences around the world, bringing him a large fanbase in the process. Of course, it was mostly made up of teenage girls who adored his gorgeous looks, but it worked really well for the young rising actor.

The film became one of the best movies created for television and this contributed a lot to Zac’s future fame. High School Musical 2 followed in 2007 with even more success. The same year brought Zac on the big screen in the adaptation of 1988’s Hairspray.

High School Musical 3 followed in 2008 and the next year saw him in the comedy 17 Again. Zac continued to star in films targeted at young audiences until 2012, when he decided it was time to step aside from his Disney image.

The roles that followed included The Lucky One (2012), That Awkward Moment (2014), Neighbors (2014) and its sequel Dirty Granpa (2016). This year you’ve probably seen him in the highly expected movie remake, Baywatch. Upcoming this December is The Greatest Showman.

Other Projects

Besides acting, Efron has put to work his singing skills as well, but only for the appearances in the High School Musical franchise.

In addition to his artistic skills, Zac has gotten a good endorsement deal with Penshoppe, a famous clothing brand based in the Philippines.

Of course, he also appeared in many magazines and promoted a few other brands as well, but that’s just the start.

Houses and Cars

Zac Efron knows how to live with style. His new home is a splendid pad in Hollywood Hills and.. he’s also got a nice collection of cars.

Zac has sold his old home in the Hollywood Hills West, which wasn’t bad at all, for almost $2.8 million.

The new one, a Zen-like pad that has all the amenities he could ever want, set him back $3.99 million in 2013. It’s a massive 5,644 square feet house, nestled just a few minutes away from his previous home, with a nice long driveway and state of the art security system to keep his privacy.

Inside he’s got a lovely swimming pool, waterfall included, a wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen and a complete gym for his workouts. And the five bedrooms and five bathrooms are more than enough. The views he’s got are simply magnificent.

What else can we expect from someone like him, who loves to enjoy every moment of his life? Some fast cars and nice charming girls. His collection, and we’re speaking about cars here, includes an Audi S5 Coupe, one Audi S6 Sedan and an Audi R8. He’s also been seen driving a Porsche Cayenne. As for girls, we don’t know of any in particular right now.

Zac Efron Net Worth Over Time

While his breakthrough role in High School Musical brought him a shy $100,000, the third installment of the series earned him a good $3 million after some sources. It was 2008, and he had also landed on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 after making a total of $5.8 million from 2007 to 2008.

His role in 17 Again brought him another million in 2009, rising his net worth to the nice round sum of $10 million. Since then, it continued to grow. Slowly, as not all of his movies were box office hits, but surely.

His films continued to bring him more and more, and today his net worth is a good $19 million. Many believe that he hasn’t even reached the peak of his career, so you can expect that his net worth will grow a lot more.