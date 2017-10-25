Keep It Clear With The Stunning Manufacture Royale ADN

Founded back in 1770 by the famed French philosopher Voltaire, Manufacture Royale was revived in 2010 by Alexis Gouten, David Gouten, and Marc Guten. The reborn Swiss brand has already impressed us with many incredible timepieces and today we get to admire a new extraordinary watch from them, called Manufacture Royale ADN.

Featuring a 46 mm case that shows off an organic look, while remaining true to the brand’s character, this stunning watch comes with exposed screws, mobile lugs that pivot beautifully and a water resistance of 30 meters; but the best part is about to come.

The ADN displays a partially skeletonized dial that shows off much of the movement, as well as a trinity of mechanical information. At 12 o’clock we see the local time, with the minutes displayed traditionally using a 60-minute dial, while at 4 o’clock we notice a small sub-dial that shows the home time.

But the focal piece might be the one-minute flying tourbillon, which sits at 7 o’clock and will easily grab anyone’s attention.

On the inside, Manufacture Royale’s impressive Caliber MR09 was mounted on ceramic ball bearings and uses a silicon escapement wheel and pallet. This manually wound movement beats at 3Hz and comes backed up by a power reserve of 80 hours.

The unconventional Manufacture Royale ADN will be produced in limited numbers, 28 units to be more exact, and it will be available in three different case materials – stainless steel, DLC and forged carbon, and a rose gold and forged carbon option, each of them with its own personalized dial and hands.

The stainless steel version of the Manufacture Royale ADN will be priced at 86,000 CHF, while the model in DLC and forged carbon costs 93,000 CHF. Of course, the rose gold and forged carbon model is the most expensive watch, priced at 111,000 CHF.