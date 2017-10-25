Go Around the World with the Versatile Naucrates 85 Project

Italian yacht design studio Green Yachts has recently teamed up with Chantier Naval Chioggia for a new interesting project, the 26.6-meter Naucrates 85. This yacht is basically a support vessel, but it’s very unique in the sense that it is able to transform easily into a motor yacht with the capacity to sleep 8 guests and 4 crew members.

This is all possible thanks to a deck lock and plug system, which makes this vessel extremely versatile. When used as a support yacht, this vessel shows off expansive deck areas for all your water toys and tenders, but it can be also used for transporting land-based vehicles, as a helicopter landing pad, or as an additional sunbathing platform.

On the inside, the practical Naucrates 85 keeps in line with contemporary Italian design trends, which is why it features floor to ceiling windows as well as natural furnishings in wood, lacquer, and leather. Passengers will get to enjoy stunning panoramic views and, of course, the owners of this yacht will get to decide what kind of amenities they want on board.

In terms of power, the Naucrates 85 yacht is powered by twin 800 CAT engines that allow it to achieve a top speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. That’s everything the numbers and technical specs tell us, but we’re pretty sure that experiencing this vessel first hand will offer you a better image about this project. Care to speculate about purchase costs?