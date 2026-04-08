Meet the Manari 52, a New Yacht That’s Turning Heads in Miami

Photo: Manari Yachts

Manari Yachts just launched its first model, the Manari 52, at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, and you wouldn’t even guess it’s their first yacht. It looks confident, tightly designed and controlled, and clearly not interested in playing small.

First models usually hedge but this one doesn’t. It shows up fully formed, like the Miami-based company already knows exactly where it wants to sit in a crowded, ego-heavy market.

Photo: Manari Yachts

The exterior, designed by Red Yacht Design, keeps things sharp and disciplined. No unnecessary drama. No strange flourishes meant to grab attention for five minutes and age badly after a year. It’s clean, deliberate, and quietly assertive.

Underneath, the choices get more interesting. Mulder Design handled the naval architecture, which signals that performance wasn’t treated as a checkbox. Eureka Yachts backed the engineering, which is the part buyers tend to care about only after something goes wrong.

Here, it seems they won’t have to.

Photo: Manari Yachts

The aft deck is where Manari makes its first real argument. Fold-down wings expand the space in a way that actually changes how you use it, not just how it looks in photos. It opens up. Breathes a little.

There’s a large sunpad that will probably end up being the most contested real estate on board. Steps lead straight into the water—no awkward transitions. And the dining setup for six feels natural, which sounds obvious until you’ve seen how many yachts get this wrong. Wet bar, grill, fridge. Everything where it should be.

No friction.

Photo: Manari Yachts

The foredeck pulls things back. A quieter zone. Triple sunbed, deep seating, a table that invites you to stay longer than you planned. Add shade, and it becomes usable all day, not just during that predictable golden hour.

Then you step inside, and the tone shifts again.

Photo: Manari Yachts

The materials matter, but not in the usual loud way. Loro Piana fabrics, custom woods, Italian leathers—yes, all here. But the emphasis is on comfort. It feels like someone resisted the urge to over-design.

Natural light comes through large hull windows and changes the entire mood of the lower lounge. It doesn’t feel like a secondary space. You’d actually sit here. Coffee in the morning, maybe something stronger later.

Photo: Manari Yachts

The layout stays disciplined. The master cabin forwards comes with a king-size bed and enough storage to make it usable beyond a weekend and the yacht also has a second double cabin that doesn’t feel like it was squeezed in at the last minute. There’s also a beautifully designed shared bathroom, with a walk-in shower, soft lighting and materials that lean toward spa rather than showroom.

And then there’s performance, which is where a lot of brands start exaggerating.

Photo: Manari Yachts

Powered by Volvo IPS, the Manari 52 reaches up to 47 knots. Fast, sure. But what stands out is how it reportedly handles—controlled, smooth, and quiet enough that you don’t feel like you’re fighting the boat. Joystick controls simplify docking, which removes one of the more stressful parts of ownership.

Photo: Manari Yachts

Also: four proper pilot seats at the helm. That’s not decoration. That’s a statement. This is a yacht meant to be driven, not just displayed.

Manari is also thinking globally from the start, with a presence across Florida, the Mediterranean, and Asia. That’s not the flashy part of the story, but it’s the one that tends to matter six months in, when owners start asking who picks up the phone.