Hotel Diplomat is an Oasis of Luxury in Stockholm

Stockholm’s magical Hotel Diplomat offers a unique take on the sheer beauty of Sweden’s capital city, with refined luxury, world class service and serene waterfront views making your stay here unforgettable. Located on the fashionable Strandvägen boulevard in downtown Stockholm, this charming art nouveau building was built back in 1914, and it might as well be the definition of luxury, with all its 130 rooms.

Each of the lavish accommodations on offer here was beautifully appointed with exquisite details like Portuguese sheets, marble floors and bespoke teak furniture, plus all the modern amenities one might need nowadays. With the hotel’s staff always ready to spoil you, you might never want to leave your room, especially when you look out the window and see the picturesque city skyline and those superb steamboats.

But as wonderful as the rooms may be, going out and exploring the city is also a pretty great idea. Designer stores, fancy restaurants, cafes, and some of the city’s most important museums are all within walking distance, although the beautiful Humlegården park, with its iconic statue of Carl Linnaeus, is also worth your time.

The colorful exterior of the hotel will lure you back to this amazing place, where late nights and long chats should get a new meaning at the Diplomat’s stunning Cocktail Bar. The next morning, you could enjoy a copious breakfast at T/BAR and its scenic riviera lounge and then you could try to discover even more parts of Sweden’s capital city.