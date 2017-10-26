Europe’s First Submerged Restaurant is Simply called Under

The award-winning architecture firm Snøhetta has recently revealed plans for a new incredible restaurant, which is set to become Europe’s first underwater restaurant in the near future.

Simply called Under, this unique dining spot will be basically a submerged building that will be installed on the southernmost point of Norway’s rugged coastline, thus promising a wonderful view of the seabed, matched by culinary treats, as well as an unforgettable journey to this destination and back.

Under will be built partially above-ground and it will be solid enough to withstand the high water pressure and challenging conditions from the North Sea, while welcoming guests amidst an incredibly comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. I’m not sure about you, but I can already see the reservation list filled with some Bond villain names.

In theory, Under’s interior will be large enough to comfortably accommodate up to 100 guests, although no official details have been revealed yet. But we know that visitors will simply descend from the shore-level entrance into a champagne bar below and then they will go down another floor into the restaurant itself.

Muted lighting, locally-sourced seafood prepared by Danish chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard Pedersen and the views of a lifetime will make sure no dinner here will be ever forgotten. On a more eco-friendly note, it seems that the restaurant will also be used as a marine biology research center.

According to a Snøhetta representative, Under will open its doors sometime around March 2019. Dinner, anyone?