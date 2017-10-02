The Beverly Wilshire Hotel Takes Urban Glamping to the Next Level

Urban Glamping, this is the word of the day – or the experience you should be looking out for. A landmark retreat since its opening back in 1928, the Beverly Wilshire hotel has managed to bring the magic of luxury outdoor living right to its charming Veranda Suite terrace. Here, first urban glamping experience in LA awaits for you, accessible via the property’s original wrought iron and marble staircase.

The hotel’s lavish Veranda suite benefits from a 2,140 square-foot terrace that allows guests to enjoy serene 270-degree views of the Hollywood Hills and Rodeo Drive; and now it’s even more incredible with the addition of this urban glamping concept.

The hotel’s 90th anniversary is just around the corner, so they had to bring something special to the table.

Promising the ultimate luxury glamping experience with an urban twist, the expansive tent before you features a queen-size bed and Four Seasons linens, as well as lavish furnishings including a crystal chandelier, marble lamps, fur rugs, and antique nightstands. Outside, oversized lounge furniture surrounds a cozy fireplace, and outdoor dining for eight will surely complete this incredible experience.

The Urban Glamping package also includes a special tasting menu, prepared right on the veranda by the hotel’s Executive Chef, with custom picnic table favorites, Campfire S’mores made with 24k gold leaf, Tahitian vanilla bean marshmallow, and a smoked 55% Valrhona chocolate bar paired with a vintage Champagne flight.

Available for a limited time only, Beverly Wilshire’s Urban Glamping package is priced at $3,500/night.