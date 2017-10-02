Novitec Adds a Touch of Magic to the Ferrari 488 Spider

Is anyone here a lucky owner of a Ferrari 488 Spider? Well, good for you, and even though I cannot help but feel a bit envious, allow me to inform you that the cars tuners from Novitec Rosso have extended their range of outrageous N-Largo vehicles with the launch of this fiery red 761hp beast.

This tuned-up Ferrari 488 Spider N-Largo shows off both visual and performance-oriented modifications, with the body-kit easily standing out of a crowd.

Please note the bespoke bumper and splitter up front, those custom side skirts, or the air vents on the front wheel arches. Add in the flared rear arches, a carbon fiber wing and a bold new rear bumper and diffuser package, and you get a menacing look that could literally take your breath away.

This Ferrari 488 Spider also brags about several carbon fiber accents inside the cockpit as well, allowing it to look super cool, while packing an incredibly powerful engine. The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 has been tweaked to deliver as much as 772 PS (761 HP) and 892 Nm (657 lb-ft) of torque, which means well over 100 PS and 100 Nm of torque over the car’s standard 670 PS (661 HP) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque.

Unfortunately the company hasn’t released any official performance figures yet, but some people estimate that this Ferrari will need only 2.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and it will easily reach a 342 km/h top speed – impressive, isn’t it?