Aston Martin Quintessence AM37S Boasts a lot of Stylish Ponies

About 1040 of them, to be more exact. Aston Martin is a brand well known for imagining some of the world’s most stylish automotive creations, but having its name featured on powerboat? This I have to see.

The Aston Martin Quintessence AM37S is yet another stunning result of the unique collaboration between the British supercar maker and Quintessence Yachts, a superb vessel packing twin 520-hp gasoline engines by Mercury Racing – more is always better, especially when it comes to raw power, right? But let’s return to this stunning project, shall we?

Set to offer the proper thrills and a wonderful experience to anyone who’s lucky enough to come aboard, this stunning vessel will be only made to order and it will come with a wide range of options.

Two individually configured examples were specially constructed for the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show – one in red with cream leather and the other one in teal with ivory leather. They both feature smartphone-controlled sliding carbon-fiber cockpit panels, a retractable swim platform and a 15″ touchscreen display that might prove in handy.

The AM37S is grand, to say the least, and unfortunately we don’t know how much it costs yet – I guess it all depends on your preferences and taste.

