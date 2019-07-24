fbpx
The Bahamas got a New Private Haven: the illa Bimini Resort & Residences

Ready to receive their first guests in August 2019, the magical illa Bimini Resort & Residences is the newest private oasis in the Bahamas. The five-star resort is the first of its kind in Bimini, a gorgeous retreat with a design made by Caribbean’s leading real estate development firm Island Developers, Oppenheim Architecture + Design and landscape architect Raymond Jungles.

The illa Bimini Resort & Residences actually sits on three private islands north of Bimini, the closest Bahamian island to the United States. It boasts with more than 9,000 feet of wonderful coastline and the first overwater bungalow-style suites the Bahamas have seen. The elegant and eco-friendly resort will offer 54 residential villas with three and four bedrooms and a 49-key boutique hotel.

Its guests and residents will have their own pristine private haven to relax, wind down while not missing any of the modern luxuries and amenities. The villas, starting at a base price of $950,000, come with floor to ceiling windows, wooden textures, outdoor decks and terraces and plunge pools, with the beachfront ones even having marina access for 90 feet vessels.

The illa Bimini Resort & Residences features top-notch services and amenities, among which are beachfront pools, volleyball and bocce ball courts, garden tennis courts and tennis pavilions, fruit gardens, restaurant, bar and lounge, library, overwater spa, water taxi and much more.

There are as well concierge services for travel arrangements, dining and entertainment reservations. Service accommodations include private chefs, personal trainers, sommeliers and pet care.

