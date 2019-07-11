The BAC Mono R Brings Some Nice Upgrades to the Iconic Mono

Unleashed into this world back in 2011, the jaw dropping BAC Mono has received an upgrade that might exceed all our expectations. The BAC Mono R, as this upgraded version is called, comes with less weight, more horsepower and better performance, plus a stunning design that reminds of single seater super cars.

The new generation of the BAC Mono brings 35 more hp to the table and ditches 25 kg (55 lbs) from the first model. In total, it outputs 340 hp and weighs only 555 kg (1,224 lbs), offering an amazing 612 hp per ton power to weight ratio. The engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5 liter.

The BAC Mono R comes with several bespoke carbon parts, which makes it look a little more aggressive and futuristic than the previous model. There’s a new shark nose front, central LED headlights, twin-strut wing mirrors, narrower tail, a Formula inspired ram-air inlet system, and a modified upper body for better aerodynamics.

When it comes to performances, the Mono R can do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and reach a breathtaking max speed of 170 mph (274 km/h). The price tag of the car is a whooping $240,100, and that’s the good news. The bad news is that all the 30 units have already been sold.