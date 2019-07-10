Saint Laurent and Bang & Olufsen Collaboration on the Beoplay A9 and A1

The Bang & Olufsen limited edition Beoplay A9 and A1 speakers will be refined by Saint Laurent through a recent collaboration of the two iconic brands, which will celebrate the timeless design and superb craftsmanship of what both companies create.

The Beoplay A9 comes in all black with an anodized aluminum speaker and a black Saint Laurent signature. The smooth controls will require only gentle gestures of the hand. The multi room speaker can be connected to any music streaming service or paired with even more speakers for a better sound experience. Beoplay A9 supports Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, which is built-in.

The Beoplay A1 comes as well in everything black. Black gloss, black Saint Laurent logo, and mirror black anodized aluminum. The logo on the aluminum grill is simply superb, but wait until you get to the never before heard ambient 360 degree sound.

The sound and bass projected by the ultra portable speaker are unprecedented. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and super easy to store in a bag or backpack pocket, the Beoplay A1 is an extremely versatile speaker. The astonishing sound is paired with up to 24 hours in one charge, so it can amaze you for a full day.