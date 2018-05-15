Travel in Style with The Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Sinossi

Whenever we hear the Italian automaker’s name, we immediately daydream about a new automotive concept and feel excited while waiting for it to be revealed. Sadly, this is not the case. The Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Sinossi was actually meant to fly, and that’s because we’re talking about a stylish travel case here.

Meant to match your sexy Lamborghini Aventador, if you’re lucky enough to own one, this wonderful trolley case was crafted from exotic materials and it’s the result of a unique collaboration between Lamborghini Italian automaker and a high-end luggage company. The carbon fiber trolley before you was handcrafted in Italy using processes that combine aerospace technologies with the fine craftsmanship for which the famous Italian brand is known for.

Matte carbon is processed in an autoclave and mixed with genuine hand-stitched Automobili Lamborghini leather to get this amazing look, with hexagonal patterns in contrasting Squadra Corse green thread creating a beautiful visual effect.

On a technical level, there’s a silent mechanical wheel system, cut from solid blocks of aluminum in a CNC process, which allows the user to move in complete silence, while the carbon fiber telescopic handle aims to show off the unique character of this exclusive travel case.

Speaking of exclusivity, the Lamborghini trolley case is priced at a cool $11,722, with each unit commissioned and requiring a two-week waiting time before you could take it in your next trip.

