Luxury Living With A Russian Twist in Florida: the Golden Palace

There’s no easy way to describe this spectacular property. Inspired by the grand architecture of the Hermitage Palace in St. Petersburg, the Golden Palace is a lavish new mansion from Lighthouse Point, Florida, that aims to take your breath away in more ways than one.

Tall ceilings, stained-glass domes and windows, and a gorgeous spiral staircase seem to be right at home here, while the gold-plated Swarovski crystal chandelier and hand-cut golden mirror, not to mention the various gold-leafed ornaments and hand-painted medallions, should explain the title of this post.

Sure, we could also mention the hand-cut Jerusalem marble, and hand-polished marble lions at the entrance, but you probably got the idea by now. The lucky owners of this property will get to enjoy a massive master bedroom, where a Juliet balcony, a cozy fireplace, a Swarovski chandelier, and many other crystals were meant to offer them a unique and totally enjoyable setting. There is also a dry heat sauna, a shower with touch-control and bio-lighting, and a jacuzzi, but that’s just a small part of this mansion’s charm.

Set to sell for a whopping $14.8 million, this opulent property has many other things to offer. The kitchen is where hand-built white cabinets with gold-plated finishes sit alongside Sub-Zero, Miele, and Wolf appliances waiting to help you prepare the finest dishes. Also, crystal and gold-plated sconces and a Swarovski crystal and gold-plated chandelier turn the dining room into the perfect place to host formal dinners.

On the other hand, the elegant living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows, the same tall ceilings, and a double-sided fireplace that seems to hint towards sophistication. Stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean are a given, since this property sits right next to the water, while the wood bar is backed up by a 500+ bottle wine cellar.

The heated saltwater swimming pool and spa in the backyard would be perfect to relax all day long or host a little party, and the grill and oven and Sub-Zero refrigerator could also help you with that. Are you ready to call this place home?