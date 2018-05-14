Make Room in Your Garage For The 2018 Lotus Exige Sport 410

Lotus has refreshed and updated its Exige model quite often lately, and no one seems to be upset about that. I mean, who could say no to lighter, more powerful, or more exclusive versions of your favorite cars? Today we get to feast our eyes on the 2018 Lotus Exige Sport 410, a new version of the Exige Sport that’s surely going to make your day a lot more interesting.

Available in both the Coupe and Roadster form, the Exige Sport 410 packs a potent 3.5-liter V6 engine, that’s good for about 410 hp and 420 Nm of torque. Coupled with a 1,054-kg dry weight, this sports car will sprint from 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 3.3 seconds and it’s capable of reaching an impressive top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).

Thanks to some aerodynamic magic, the Exige Sport 410 generates 150 kg of downforce using a revised lightweight front clam panel, carbon fiber air curtains, and a brand new front splitter. The magic continues at the back, where an extended aluminum diffuser and a new high-mounted wing were fitted for the same reason.

The Exige Sport 410 takes the chassis, suspension, and dampers from the Exige Cup 430, and it also comes with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber and a high performance titanium exhaust system. This Lotus won’t be exactly what we all call affordable, nor was it designed to be. However, this little thing will easily offer the thrills of a lifetime. Yes, please!