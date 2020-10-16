Follow Us

Type to search

The Aston Martin Victor is One of the Wildest Cars We’ve Ever Seen

Aston Martin Victor 1

I’m pretty sure you weren’t expecting this today. You’re looking at the mind blowing Aston Martin Victor, a one-off commission made by the company’s Q division, with a retro-futuristic muscle car design, inspired by the classic V8 Vantage.

Described as the wildest project they’ve ever made, ‘Victor’ is built atop a One-77 chassis and uses a few bits from the Aston Martin Vulcan and knowledge from the Valkyrie. If you’re into Aston Martins just like we are, this supercar is a greatest hits package, and there’s a lot more to unpack, as this beast comes with a manual transmission and a massive 7.3-liter V12 that’s ready to unleash 847 horsepower.

The one-of-one Aston Martin Victor pays tribute to the 70s V8 Vantage and the classic DBS V8 that was specially developed to race in the 24 hour of Le Mans. It’s named after the Executive Chairman of the brand during the 70s and 80s, Victor Gauntlett, and it also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate. 

Aston Martin Victor 2

The One-77 was already one of the world’s most sought-after supercars, with only 77 examples ever made. Back in 2011, the donor car was priced at a cool 1.15 million GBP, excluding options, but today this unique ride is probably worth two or three times more, after all the modifications made by Aston Martin’s Q division to make Victor truly special and unique. 

Underneath the skin, this flagship grand tourer is still a One-77, but wrapped in a brand new body shell, with two round headlights that look just like they were taken straight from a 70s Vantage and the ducktail spoiler of the DBS V8 which raced at Le Mans. But Victor also features a few aerodynamic elements from the Aston Martin Vulcan and we can also see a little Valkyrie in the hood shape.

The interior is also fully custom, featuring walnut trim on the dashboard and the manual shift knob, anodized aluminum and polished titanium details, fine leathers in Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir, lots of carbon fiber and the gorgeous half steering wheel from the Vulcan.

Aston Martin Victor 11

If you don’t know this yet, the Aston Martin One-77 featured a 6-speed automatic transmission, but the British automaker went to such lengths to make this car unique that they’ve even installed a manual gearbox to offer a more engaging driving experience. That’s how Victor became “the most powerful manual sports car to wear the iconic Aston Martin wings”.

The car’s 7.3-liter V12 engine was also tuned by Cosworth and it now delivers 847 horsepower and 842 Nm of torque (621 lb-ft), a pretty big improvement over the One-77 on which it’s based, that had 750 ponies and 750 Nm of torque (553 lb-ft).

In the end, Aston Martin also equipped this one-off supercar with a special suspension system, that’s closely related to the one from the track-only Vulcan. With adjustable dampers, motorsport-style springs, ultra light center-lock wheels wrapped in sticky tires, and high performance carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, the Aston Martin Victor might be the perfect track toy.

Aston Martin Victor 19

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might Also Like

Aston Martin DB5 Junior 1
This “Baby” Aston Martin DB5 Will Make Your Kids Feel Like James Bond
Aston Martin V12 Speedster 1
Aston Martin’s Breathtaking V12 Speedster Will Blow Your Mind With Its 690 HP
Coleen Aston Martin bike 1
Aston Martin Teams up with Coleen for a Superb DB4 inspired bike
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 1
The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Might be the Most Beautiful Convertible Ever

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.