The Aston Martin Victor is One of the Wildest Cars We’ve Ever Seen

I’m pretty sure you weren’t expecting this today. You’re looking at the mind blowing Aston Martin Victor, a one-off commission made by the company’s Q division, with a retro-futuristic muscle car design, inspired by the classic V8 Vantage.

Described as the wildest project they’ve ever made, ‘Victor’ is built atop a One-77 chassis and uses a few bits from the Aston Martin Vulcan and knowledge from the Valkyrie. If you’re into Aston Martins just like we are, this supercar is a greatest hits package, and there’s a lot more to unpack, as this beast comes with a manual transmission and a massive 7.3-liter V12 that’s ready to unleash 847 horsepower.

The one-of-one Aston Martin Victor pays tribute to the 70s V8 Vantage and the classic DBS V8 that was specially developed to race in the 24 hour of Le Mans. It’s named after the Executive Chairman of the brand during the 70s and 80s, Victor Gauntlett, and it also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate.

The One-77 was already one of the world’s most sought-after supercars, with only 77 examples ever made. Back in 2011, the donor car was priced at a cool 1.15 million GBP, excluding options, but today this unique ride is probably worth two or three times more, after all the modifications made by Aston Martin’s Q division to make Victor truly special and unique.

Underneath the skin, this flagship grand tourer is still a One-77, but wrapped in a brand new body shell, with two round headlights that look just like they were taken straight from a 70s Vantage and the ducktail spoiler of the DBS V8 which raced at Le Mans. But Victor also features a few aerodynamic elements from the Aston Martin Vulcan and we can also see a little Valkyrie in the hood shape.

The interior is also fully custom, featuring walnut trim on the dashboard and the manual shift knob, anodized aluminum and polished titanium details, fine leathers in Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir, lots of carbon fiber and the gorgeous half steering wheel from the Vulcan.

If you don’t know this yet, the Aston Martin One-77 featured a 6-speed automatic transmission, but the British automaker went to such lengths to make this car unique that they’ve even installed a manual gearbox to offer a more engaging driving experience. That’s how Victor became “the most powerful manual sports car to wear the iconic Aston Martin wings”.

The car’s 7.3-liter V12 engine was also tuned by Cosworth and it now delivers 847 horsepower and 842 Nm of torque (621 lb-ft), a pretty big improvement over the One-77 on which it’s based, that had 750 ponies and 750 Nm of torque (553 lb-ft).

In the end, Aston Martin also equipped this one-off supercar with a special suspension system, that’s closely related to the one from the track-only Vulcan. With adjustable dampers, motorsport-style springs, ultra light center-lock wheels wrapped in sticky tires, and high performance carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, the Aston Martin Victor might be the perfect track toy.