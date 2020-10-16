Patrick Nesbitt’s Lavish California Estate is Up for Sale at $65 Million

Patrick Nesbitt, CEO and Chairman of the Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner and operator of Embassy Suites hotels, has decided to sell his extraordinary 20-acre property in Montecito, California once again, this time with Concierge Auctions. He tried to sell it last year for a cool $65 million, but it has seen no takers yet.

An avid polo player, Nesbitt originally bought the spectacular property before you for privacy and.. polo pursuits. The estate has its own 10-acre regulation polo field and a lovely clubhouse, as well as a 17-stall stable, with riding trails and amazing views of the field from the clubhouse deck. There were even official polo tournaments organized on the property, apart from the private matches.

But while the equestrian amenities are obviously a highlight, the 43,000-square foot main home is even more incredible. Perched on a buff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this lavish este was designed in a superb Mediterranean style, with exquisite finishes throughout the home, like crystal chandeliers, gold-rimmed coffered ceilings, marble flooring and luxurious furnishings.

The main house comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms (there are actually 22 baths on the entire property), a 5,000-bottle wine cellar that’s accessible via a secret staircase and a massive outdoor deck with a breathtaking 128-foot infinity pool. But wait, there’s more.

Nesbitt’s home also has several grand living areas, an office that’s beautifully paneled in mahogany, a lovely 15-seat screening room, a sports bar and a spa and salon with a massage room and dry sauna. And did we mention the private disco that can accommodate 200 guests or the superb views of the beach?

Outside, this mesmerizing property features two kitchens, one inside the pool house, a rooftop hot tub and a cozy lounging area, a driving range complete with a putting green and sand traps, a few duck ponds and even a butterfly habit, because.. why not.

The main house also has a four-garage and if you think that’s a bit small for this huge property, you should know that you can park nearly 100 cars on-site. Just don’t try to arrive home with your private helicopter, because Nesbitt wanted to make that happen for years, but his neighbors and the town eventually won.

The estate is just a few minutes away from the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, so if you’d like to be part of this magical equestrian world, this is as good as it gets. Concierge Auctions’ event will take place between November 16 and 19 and this spectacular property will go to the highest bidder at no reserve.

