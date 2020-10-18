10 Incredible Airbnb’s Where Everyone Wants to Stay

From the hidden palaces of Morocco to the charming bamboo dwellings in Bali, or some of the most fabulous retreats in Italy, Greece and the United States, Airbnb has so many dreamy vacation rentals, which offer a unique experience to anyone who decides to visit them.

No matter what the secret recipe is applied by those who own these beautiful retreats, we can only say that over 865,000 travelers showed their interest specifically for these locations, offering them a big like / heart, adding them to their wish list, and why not, sharing them with their friends.

If you want to discover some of the most incredible vacation rentals in the world, take a closer look at the 10 most sought after Airbnbs.

10. The Cozy Palace: Marrakech – Morocco

Wish listed: 59,838 times

Not only you’ll get to relax under the sun’s warm rays on the terrace of this mesmerizing Moroccan palace, but you’ll also have a unique view of the magical city of Marrakesh.

Moreover, the eye catching interior design of this restored riad, with specific colors and patterns, wherever you turn your head, make this place truly special. Walking through the vibrantly tiled archways on your way to the roof will surely prove to be an unforgettable experience.

9. Off-grid ItHouse: Yucca Valley – California, USA

Wish listed: 63,669 times

Surrounded by glass and serene views all around, this uniquely designed Southern California property is 100% off-grid, using only solar panels for energy and hot water. The gorgeous “ItHouse” is inviting guests to enjoy the sheer beauty of this landscape and why not bring a telescope as well, because you never know what you can see on the starry night sky.

Wi-Fi doesn’t exist here, but at dusk the bunnies come out and the entire place seems to come to life. Apart from living off the grid for a few days, you can easily reach the iconic attractions such as: Joshua Tree National Park, museums and local art sites in minutes.

8. Bamboo Eco Cottage in Rice Fields: Ubud – Bali, Indonesia

Wish listed: 65,644 times

There is only a mosquito net between guests and the outside environment here, but nothing can make this place more special than the fireflies that glitter above the rice fields after sunset.

This charming bamboo cottage looks like a secluded ecological retreat in Bali’s magical rice fields, but it’s actually only a five-minute walk downtown Ubud, so it’s pretty close to major tourist spots too. Its design is probably a dream come true for nature lovers, with a mini-attic and a magnificent outdoor living room.

Moreover, you will have a free mobile phone here, from which you can order Asian fusion snacks or why not enjoy a dinner organized under the starry sky. If we haven’t convinced you yet, we can tell you that you’ll also be able to relax in the saltwater pool or on the superb swing from where you can take those picture-perfect photos.

7. Dreamy Tropical Treehouse: Fern Forest – Hawaii

Wish listed: 66,336 times

To reach this secluded retreat, nestled on the outskirts of the Volcanoes – Hawaii National Park on the big island, all you have to do is follow a single red volcanic rock road.

“Close to adventure, but far from danger” can be a motto for this location, because this wonderful treehouse is located on top of fifteen-foot pillars, which gives it a unique air and makes it the perfect location where memorable adventures happen.

You can relax on the panoramic balcony of this tropical paradise, that also includes a suspended bed, bathrooms made of bamboo and many other interesting details that make this a dream “ecological escape”.

6. Old Smock Windmill in Rural Kent: Benenden – England, UK

Wish listed: 72,325

Leaving aside the unique architecture of this spectacular house, that was converted from an old windmill, there are many other reasons why this place is one of the most wish listed locations on Airbnb. It spreads over four floors, each of them as beautiful as the other, in a unique rural setting where you can be greeted with a welcome basket full of organic chicken eggs.

After you’ve made yourself comfortable here, you will be able to rest in a comfortable king-size French bed, prepare some food in the full kitchen and why not relax in the superb relaxation area that contains a leather sofa, comfortable chairs and a gas wood-burning stove.

5. Luxurious Stone Villa: Crete, Greece

Wish listed: 76,658 times

Carved from natural rock, this breathtaking cave was once a family home, that was beautifully restored and enclosed with stone, in order to add a balcony, from which you can see the turquoise waters of the bay of Kissamos.

Its unique design attracts many people from all over the world every single year. The natural stone cave villa is also located in the beautiful village of Kaliviani, that’s very close to the serene Balos lagoon and Crete’s Falasarna beach. The home also has a kitchenette dining room, TV and air conditioning, and the hosts will also offer you a nice welcome basket, full of local products.

4. Hideout Bali, Eco-Bamboo Home: Bali, Indonesia

Wish listed: 77,177 times

Nothing can be more exotic than relaxing in an amazing bamboo house in Bali. This fabulous eco-friendly stay is tucked away in the shade of the Gunung Agung volcano, so you can disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the real world and connect with nature in a unique way, because you will be surrounded by it.

This two-storey bamboo haven has a fully equipped kitchen and living area, an incredible outdoor shower and a lovely hammock for total relaxation. Upstairs you can find a nice king-size bed in which to lie down and have a restful sleep, and if you want to explore the wonderful surroundings of this property you will also get to use a scooter that’s offered for free.

3. Romantic Cabana: Armenia, Colombia

Wish listed: 99,622 times

Located in the coffee region of Colombia’s Andean mountains, this unique cottage is also made of bamboo and it offers surreal views of its surroundings. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy activities such as hang gliding, zip lining and hiking here, but you also might want to stay all day long in the king size bed.

The romantic cabana is set right in the middle of an organic farm, where fruits, tropical trees and many other plants will make you feel like you’re literally living in the heart of the nature.

2. Hector Cave House: Santorini, Greece

Wish listed: 133,869 times

Santorini is often listed as one of the most romantic places in the world, because it has so many picturesque spots, unique beaches, magicla sunsets and fabulous locations where lovers can spend some quality time.

This stunning cave home is easily one of the best vacation rentals in Santorini. Carved in rock and initially used as a wine cellar, this retreat has one bedroom and two bathrooms, with a very spacious living area and a fully equipped kitchen.

But the main highlight is the private veranda where you can sunbathe or relax in the superb mini-pool, while enjoying the most amazing views of the caldera, the volcano and the small Island of Thirassia.

1. I Sette Coni (Trullo Edera): Cisternino, Italy

Wish listed: 164,444 times

You don’t need to spend a fortune to stay in the world’s most wish-listed Airbnb. With prices starting at only $81/night, you can sleep inside one of the most charming “trullos” in Puglia, a historic home in Cisternino, with white stone walls and that emblematic canonical roof, that’s surrounded by olive trees.

But the best thing about I Sette Coni is probably its location, away from the busy tourist spots of Puglia, but still extremely close to all the action. This gorgeous trullo sits right between Alberobello, Martina Franca, Locorotondo and Ostuni, and it’s also very close to the popular Castellina caves.

If you’re a nature lover, this retreat’s quiet setting has the perfect atmosphere for relaxation. I Sette Coni has an area where you can dine outdoors, with the sounds of the birds in the background and stunning views of the countryside. And if you want to enjoy the sheer beauty of the countryside, you can go on a relaxing evening walk on the charming streets from the village.