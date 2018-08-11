St. Lucia’s Famed Jade Mountain Resort Will Launch a Sister Resort called Jade Sea

If you’ve always dreamed about an unforgettable vacation in St. Lucia, in just two years this small Caribbean paradise will benefit from a new spectacular waterfront development called Jade Sea. Nestled on a ridge near its sister resort Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet, this breathtaking retreat will include 24 private sanctuaries, with plans of expansion to 48 already in the works.

With five-star amenities and world class service on offer, Jade Sea aims to impress everyone with even more dramatic views of the Pitons, the sea, or the valley, and more than 8,000 feet of stunning Caribbean waterfront. The massive property was envisioned as a hillside of cascading suites that seem to disappear into the lush greenery, and thanks to its striking architecture and unique setting, it aims to become the most sought-after destination in the Caribbean.

Just like Jade Mountain, this resort’s ‘sanctuaries’ will be fully open to the south, with no walls to bring inside the cool Caribbean breezes and to mesmerize everyone with serene views of the Pitons. These sanctuaries will include even indoor and outdoor gardens, waterfalls and natural stone clad walls to make sure you’ll feel right in the heart of the nature.

Each of these private sanctuaries will have a glass-walled, air-conditioned inner sanctum, that feels like an oasis of serenity, isolating guests from the rest of the world and allowing them to take a break the usual hustle and bustle. Outside, the expansive infinity pools were specially designed for utmost relaxation, with floating lounges, shallow water seating areas and jacuzzi spas.

Apart from these incredible accommodations, Jade Sea will include multiple sundecks with built-in fireplaces, a gorgeous dining and lounge area, and more than 3,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. We can’t wait to discover this incredible Caribbean paradise!