Singer’s Most Advanced Air-Cooled 911 is Automotive Perfection

Singer became pretty well known for bringing back to life old Porsches, and I have to admit I’ve always been a big fan. Their comprehensive restomod process is well worth the attention, but the big news is that the California-based company has just unveiled a more advanced take on the classic German sports car, designed together with the Williams Advanced Engineering team.

Called the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), this stunning project is being praised as the most advanced air-cooled 911 out there. It features a 4.0-liter flat six engine, with four titanium valves per cylinder, a unique lubrication system and an F1-inspired throttle, plus various magnesium internal components. This means 500 ponies, something that Ferdinand Porsche would not have imagined.

The stylish bodywork has been comprehensively re-engineered from carbon fiber with the aid of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) processors. That’s how this beauty received a new front splitter with optimized air vents, a roof channel and spoiler, with the signature duck-tail rear wing adding to the visual appeal.

This ‘classic’ Porsche 911 also received high-tech ABS and ESC systems from Bosch, a six-speed magnesium-cased gearbox and carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo; let’s not forget those 18″ BBS alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. The lucky owners of this automotive marvel will also get to enjoy Recaro carbon-fiber bucket seats and a brand new carbon steering wheel from Momo.

We’re also pretty sure that true petrolheads will get very excited over the exposed gear-shift linkage, the drilled carbon/titanium pedals, or the floating carbon-fiber instrument panel. Feel free to guess how much one of these babies would cost. Obviously, affordable it will not be – that’s how Yoda would say it.