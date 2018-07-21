Make a Statement with Louis Vuitton’s New Wave Collection

Ladies, this one’s for you. Louis Vuitton has just unveiled a new handbag collection and it’s worth more than just a simple look! Inspired by a trunk from the brand’s incredible archives, which featured multi-colored undulating stripes atop the iconic monogram toile, the New Wave collection, as this stylish line has been called, embodies currency and innovation.

Showing off a distinctive look, these bags display supple calf leather, quilted in a unique wave motif, and plenty of stylish touches inside-out. The bags from Louis Vuitton’s New Wave Collection are available in a chic black or a strong scarlet shade, complemented by seasonal hues like Smoothie Pink, Malibu Green and Show White.

Regardless of your preference, you will get a bag with an LV metallic closure and an aged-metal finish that adds richness to the bag’s cool hardware and sliding chain. Our favorite style from this new line is the New Wave Chain Bag PM, that seems a little bit more eye catching than the rest.

On the other hand, the New Wave Chain Tote is both stylish and practical, showing off soft calf leather, complemented by luxe quilted detailing. It’s a great conversation starter and works well with probably any outfit, while accommodating all your essentials. So, the question is this: do you have the power to pick just one or will you go broke and get the entire collection?