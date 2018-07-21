The First Omega Wrist-Chronograph Limited Edition Is Older Than You Might Think

The brilliant watchmakers from Omega wanted to surprise us all with the most unusual and impressive timepiece they’ve unveiled in these last couple of years: the brand’s first wristwatch chronograph ever, with an interesting twist. Called the First Omega Wrist-Chronograph Limited Edition, this beauty will be produced in a limited run of just 18 pieces, with a mind boggling price-tag of $121,000.

Vital information, to be sure, but there’s more to this watch than that. Omega wanted its first wristwatch chronograph to be a modern remake of a vintage watch, but this one is actually powered by a vintage movement – an 18”’CHRO – that’s been beautifully refinished for this limited edition timekeeper.

The original 18”’CHRO chronograph was the first serially produced wristwatch chronograph and Omega spent five years acquiring vintage 18”’CHRO watches before retouching them for this exquisite series. The modern 18”’CHRO might be a bit different than the vintage original, but it has the heft and solidity of a modern watch.

Constructed to modern norms for rigidity and water-resistance, the 47.5 mm case reminds us of the good old times as well, showing off an 18k white gold exterior, as well as a superb 18k Sedna red gold crown and mono-pusher.

Delivered in a gorgeous hand-made, wood frame, leather-clad box, that’s produced by a Parisian trunk maker, this limited-edition watch is truly magnificent. Its glossy, white dial was made of grand feu, or vitreous enamel, while the steel hands have been finished in blue and the central chronograph seconds hand is red gold.

The refinished 18”’CHRO movement required around 700 hours to complete, starting with the vintage original. Most of the original and larger components, including the base plate, bridges, and chronograph levers were retained. But other parts had to be made from scratch, with new jewels added to this mesmerizing package. As a result, the movement shines like new and it’s ready to impress everyone who dares to take a closer look.