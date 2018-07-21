Bold & Beautiful – The Tecnomar Evo 120 Yacht

Designed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania and completed earlier this year by Tecnomar, the Evo 120 is a futuristic 36.6-meter luxury motor yacht, combining sportiness and elegance in an impressive aluminum hull and superstructure. Despite its lightweight construction, this vessel still weights around 250-tons, but thanks to the twin 2,600-hp MTU engines, it offers an exciting top speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots.

With a maximum range estimated at 1,600 nautical miles, the Tecnomar Evo 120 is probably perfect for unforgettable cruises in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean. But that’s just an idea; just pick a destination and enjoy the trip of a lifetime! Eight passengers will get to enjoy this cruise, within 4 stylish and comfortable cabins.

The future owners of the Evo 120 will get to relax in a full beam master stateroom, that comes with a generous shower, various storage areas, as well as a spacious wardrobe. Meanwhile, on the starboard side, the yacht shows off a VIP stateroom and twin staterooms and several dining and living areas on the same deck.

There’s also a massage room with sauna, spa and steam, that adds to this yacht’s incredible appeal, while the flybridge is home to a lovely bar, equipped with a refrigerator, ice-maker and also a grill. Is anyone else in the mood to party? Also noteworthy are the Jacuzzi and sunbathing area located aft, ideal for chilling out and simply enjoying the good life on a yacht.

The Italian shipyard also equipped this stunning vessel with a spacious garage, where you could store numerous water toys, diving equipment and many other goodies.