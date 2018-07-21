Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Bold & Beautiful – The Tecnomar Evo 120 Yacht

Tecnomar Evo 120

Designed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania and completed earlier this year by Tecnomar, the Evo 120 is a futuristic 36.6-meter luxury motor yacht, combining sportiness and elegance in an impressive aluminum hull and superstructure. Despite its lightweight construction, this vessel still weights around 250-tons, but thanks to the twin 2,600-hp MTU engines, it offers an exciting top speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots.

With a maximum range estimated at 1,600 nautical miles, the Tecnomar Evo 120 is probably perfect for unforgettable cruises in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean. But that’s just an idea; just pick a destination and enjoy the trip of a lifetime! Eight passengers will get to enjoy this cruise, within 4 stylish and comfortable cabins.

Tecnomar Evo 120

The future owners of the Evo 120 will get to relax in a full beam master stateroom, that comes with a generous shower, various storage areas, as well as a spacious wardrobe. Meanwhile, on the starboard side, the yacht shows off a VIP stateroom and twin staterooms and several dining and living areas on the same deck.

There’s also a massage room with sauna, spa and steam, that adds to this yacht’s incredible appeal, while the flybridge is home to a lovely bar, equipped with a refrigerator, ice-maker and also a grill. Is anyone else in the mood to party?  Also noteworthy are the Jacuzzi and sunbathing area located aft, ideal for chilling out and simply enjoying the good life on a yacht.

The Italian shipyard also equipped this stunning vessel with a spacious garage, where you could store numerous water toys, diving equipment and many other goodies.

Tecnomar Evo 120

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The First EVO 115 Superyacht Will Head to The Far East

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares