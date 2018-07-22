The Shipwreck Lodge Will Make You Travel to Namibia

Natural Selection, a collection of bespoke, owner-operated safari camps and lodges, has recently opened its first properties in Namibia: a mesmerizing retreat called Shipwreck Lodge and the Hoanib Valley Camp, found in the remote northwest region of the country. Today we’ll focus our attention on the Shipwreck Lodge, a one-of-a-kind retreat specially designed to resemble the shipwrecks found on Namibia’s Skeleton Coast.

Built in collaboration with local Namibian companies, this incredible lodge is the only luxury accommodation found in the Skeleton Coast National Park, welcoming guests from all over the world within a unique atmosphere. Established back in 1971 and divided into a northern and southern section, this massive park allows visitors to experience 4×4 thrills and safaris, among many other things.

The Shipwreck Lodge looks like a place from another world, with luxurious interiors and a wonderful design that contrasts beautifully with the harsh environment nearby. Blue, burgundy, black and white elements reflect the ever-changing moods of the Atlantic Ocean, while recycled wood, rope, linen, as well as cotton were chosen to make bedrooms more authentic.

The cabin-style bedrooms were built using only wooden nails, although the solar-powered equipment and wood burning stoves add a modern touch to the rooms. If you’re feeling hungry, at the center of the resort there’s an elegant restaurant, with a wraparound deck and interesting artworks from Namibian artists.

Guests staying at the lodge can enjoy full board accommodations, local or international meals, house drinks and various activities. The serenity of this isolated area, as well as the wildlife, makes the Shipwreck Lodge the perfect place to disconnect from the real world, at least for a few days.