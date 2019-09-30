Rockefeller Rose Hill in NoMad Launches its First Listings

Rose Hill is the newest and most anticipated luxury condominium tower in New York City. What’s more, it’s the first ever residential tower developed by the original builders of the iconic Rockefeller Center. Situated at 30 East 29th Street in NoMad, Rose Hill boasts a lovely Art Deco flair wonderfully combined with a modern apartment design, making use of flex spaces and urban resort amenities.

With a name that reminds of the history of the building’s location in NoMad, which used to be part of the 130 acre Rose Hill Farm estate back in the days, the new residential tower has been designed by the famed New York based architecture and design firm CetraRuddy. Rose Hill keeps its resemblance to the Rockefeller Center, with which it shares the heavy 20th century Art Deco influence.

Inside the new residential building, there will be no less than 123 apartments with unique floor layouts created with the modern resident in mind. From studios to 4 bedroom apartments, the future homes here include innovative flex room spaces which the home buyer can customize depending on their needs and desires.

When it comes to amenities, Rose Hill residences has all you could possibly ask for. There’s a health and wellness club, a private residents’ club with penthouse type of views, an observatory, library, private dining room and a plethora of indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces. Future residents will also have access to The Blue Room, an exclusive lobby bar complete with lounge and fireplace and everything you could think of.

If you’re already thinking about pricing, a home in NYC’s Rose Hill will cost upwards of $1.195 million, so get your wallet ready.