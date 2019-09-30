The New 50m 165 Wallypower from Espen Øino and Luca Bassani

Monaco-based yacht builder Wally, now part of the renowned Ferretti Group, has recently launched a new super yacht concept, the 50 meter 165 Wallypower. The yacht brand collaborated with the acclaimed designers Espen Øino and Luca Bassan to create a modern alternative to the classic Mediterranean cruiser.

The 499 GT concept before you boasts a spacious owner’s stateroom on the main deck, with the lower deck featuring 4 generous en suite staterooms, alongside the crew and service areas which are situated towards the bow. The new yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and 10 crew members in style.

On the main deck, there’s a modern saloon and dining area boasting fold-down balconies, plus an outdoor dining space and a decent-sized swimming pool complete with large sunpads. On both sides of the yacht there are two lovely staircases which lead easily to the water’s edge.

The 165 Wallypower also comes with a 15 meter sundeck complete with sunpads aft. There’s also a bridge completely wrapped in glass, featuring a large raised settee and an U-shaped bar with large hardtop protection and again, plenty of high glass around.

Wally Yacht’s latest project uses a combination of diesel engines and waterjet propulsion, so you can expect an impressive top speed of 30 knots for the new yacht. Would you like to be the lucky owner of the new Wallypower?