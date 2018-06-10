Richard Nixon’s Western White House Will Sell For $63.5M

The spectacular oceanfront estate before you is located in San Clemente, California, and it’s known as the Western White House. If you’re wondering why, well, it might have something to do with the fact that President Richard Nixon purchased this lavish home six months into his presidency, back in 1969.

But the best thing is that it can be yours if you’re willing to splash out exactly $63.5 million from your bank account on this one-of-a-kind property.

Perched on an isolated bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the estate covers 5.45 acres and includes a charming 9,000-square-foot main house, with nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The estate was also called La Casa Pacifica and it used to host many Hollywood celebrities like John Wayne or Frank Sinatra, and 17 heads of state, including Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and Japanese premier Eisaku Satō.

La Casa Pacifica is also the place where Nixon retreated following the famed Watergate scandal, penning his memoirs in a small office overlooking the ocean. A few years later, in 1980, Nixon would sell the home to his longtime political ally Gavin S. Herbert.

Built back in 1927, this picturesque home boasts a Spanish Mission Revival style, with a 3,000-square-foot entertaining pavilion and a special guest wing acting as the cherry on top of the sundae. There’s also a detached two-bedroom guest house and multiple staff buildings that will make sure anyone feels welcomed here.

Other features worth mentioning include a massive oceanfront swimming pool, a lighted tennis court, and formal gardens that are just perfect for a social event or a delicious cup of tea. Do you want to live like Richard Nixon?