Back To The 1980s – Hublot Unico Teak Italia Independent

Before we dive into the details, I can’t help myself and say this: 1. Eddie Van Halen is one of the best guitarists of all time and 2. does this watch remind any of you of his customized electric guitar? You know, the one responsible for magical tunes such as “Jump” or “Panama”? I hope I’m not the only one who feels this way, but let’s get back to the subject at hand.

The new Hublot Unico Teak Italia Independent represents the third timepiece born from the Swiss brand’s unique partnership with the up and coming design house Italia independent. Inspired by high-tech materials and classic textiles, this beauty will be produced in a very limited run, with only 100 units set to be available for purchase. Exclusivity is not for anyone, right?

Available in a superb teak case containing a pair of Italia Independent sunglasses, this eye catching watch reflects Lapo Elkann’s passion for yachting and innovation. His grandfather, the great Gianni Agnelli, introduced Kevlar and aerodynamic design to yachting, and he also had a project with a hull stained a warm golden color, which is recalled by the King Gold shade seen on the case of this watch and its pushpieces.

With dial indexes finished in orange, this watch also benefits from a teak bezel, while a chic strap in kevlar on rubber finishes everything off. In case you might want to switch things up, there’s also an orange rubber strap, with nautical stripes, included in the package. Forget all about sailing and maintaining expensive yachts this year; go for the watch and enjoy the summer.