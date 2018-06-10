MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 is Lewis Hamilton’s Idea of Having Fun

Lewis Hamilton is pretty well known for driving cars; I mean, he’s a four-time Formula 1 champion already and will go down as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, but he’s somewhat of a motorcycle enthusiast as well. The reigning F1 champ teamed up with MV Agusta a few years ago and this special edition motorcycle is actually the result of their third collaboration.

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 builds upon the company’s already impressive Brutale 800 RR – a street fighter bike that boasts an 800-cc three-cylinder engine, which is capable of developing as many as 140 ponies and 87 Nm of torque. Weighing a little bit less than 380 pounds (172 kg) dry, this bike will max out at 152 miles per hour (244 km/h). Does that sound like enough? Probably not, and more is always better, especially when fast bikes are involved.

But this special edition motorcycle has many other updates that will make you believe in love at first ride. It features CNC-machined guards for the clutch and alternator, complemented by plenty of carbon fiber trim, ceramic coatings for key components and a blacked-out triple exhaust.

The red and black livery looks all kinds of cool as well, but before you get too excited you should know that this special-edition bike is set to make only 144 riders around the world happy, with each bike coming individually numbered. Speaking of numbers, it will cost you exactly €24,144 (or around $28,000) to have this hot two-wheeler parked in front of your house. It might also pay off to have the F1 champion teach you a thing or two about keeping this beast under control. What say you?