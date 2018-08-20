Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Make a Statement with the Rezvani TANK Military Edition

Rezvani TANK Military Edition

We’re used to see outrageous supercars coming from Rezvani Motors, but the California-based automaker has managed to surprise us all last year with a street legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV) that looks and feels just like a tank. That’s why it was simply called the  Rezvani TANK.

This beast was the most hardcore and most capable vehicle Rezvani Motors has ever built, a rugged machine with the ultimate security features that still maintains the luxury and comfort of your everyday sedan, and this year it got even better!

You see, Rezvani Motors unveiled a formidable Military makeover of this beast, that aims to take its extreme capabilities to the next level. The new Military Edition can handle just about anything, from urban terrains to apocalyptic attacks, but let’s just hope we will never have to put its capabilities to the test.

Rezvani TANK Military Edition

Starting off at a cool $295,000, the new Rezvani Tank Military Edition promises luxury, security and extreme off-road capabilities in a jaw dropping package. This XUV is powered by a massive 6.4-liter V8 engine, that develops 500 horsepower, but it can also come with a 6.2-liter V8 engine from the Dodge Hellcat, that will have 707 ponies helping you conquer any terrain.

The Tank also features Ballistics Level7 Armor, that could easily handle high caliber weapons and even assault rifles. The radiator, the car’s battery and also the fuel tank have been wrapped in kevlar., for obvious reasons. But the underside of this beast has been also protected against explosive devices and the electrified door handles will make sure no one will get on board without your authorization.

On the inside, the TANK Military Edition can be customized according to customer preferences. The California-based company offers 10 interesting seating styles, blending luxury with rugged military equipment in the best way possible. You will get  military grade gas masks, Hypothermia and First Aid kits, strobe lights, sirens and many other goodies to make sure no one will ever bother you again.

Rezvani TANK Military Edition

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The Rezvani Beast Now Receives The X Performance Package
Feast Your Eyes On The Ravishing Rezvani Beast

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Project Bandida Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares