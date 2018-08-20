Make a Statement with the Rezvani TANK Military Edition

We’re used to see outrageous supercars coming from Rezvani Motors, but the California-based automaker has managed to surprise us all last year with a street legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV) that looks and feels just like a tank. That’s why it was simply called the Rezvani TANK.

This beast was the most hardcore and most capable vehicle Rezvani Motors has ever built, a rugged machine with the ultimate security features that still maintains the luxury and comfort of your everyday sedan, and this year it got even better!

You see, Rezvani Motors unveiled a formidable Military makeover of this beast, that aims to take its extreme capabilities to the next level. The new Military Edition can handle just about anything, from urban terrains to apocalyptic attacks, but let’s just hope we will never have to put its capabilities to the test.

Starting off at a cool $295,000, the new Rezvani Tank Military Edition promises luxury, security and extreme off-road capabilities in a jaw dropping package. This XUV is powered by a massive 6.4-liter V8 engine, that develops 500 horsepower, but it can also come with a 6.2-liter V8 engine from the Dodge Hellcat, that will have 707 ponies helping you conquer any terrain.

The Tank also features Ballistics Level7 Armor, that could easily handle high caliber weapons and even assault rifles. The radiator, the car’s battery and also the fuel tank have been wrapped in kevlar., for obvious reasons. But the underside of this beast has been also protected against explosive devices and the electrified door handles will make sure no one will get on board without your authorization.

On the inside, the TANK Military Edition can be customized according to customer preferences. The California-based company offers 10 interesting seating styles, blending luxury with rugged military equipment in the best way possible. You will get military grade gas masks, Hypothermia and First Aid kits, strobe lights, sirens and many other goodies to make sure no one will ever bother you again.