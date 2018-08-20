Project Bandida Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

If this is the first time you’ve heard about GR Design House, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone. A new Dubai-based design studio founded by two seasoned yachties, Josh Rodriguez and Franco Gianni, GR Design House plans to seduce us all with Project Bandida, the company’s first yacht concept.

Don’t be fooled by its sleek exterior lines and luxurious features, as this stunning 44-meter vessel was specially designed to travel across oceans, with a full displacement steel hull and an interesting take on the raised pilothouse design, that makes the main saloon very alluring.

Project Bandida also features a main deck master suite, with a fold-out balcony, plus four guest cabins on the lower deck, a large beach club and a small tender garage that could easily house a 6.5m tender – what more could you ask for? Well, a few millions in your bank account should do the trick.

This yacht will gladly accommodate as many as 12 guests on board, while a crew of eight will keep them all happy throughout the trip. But one of Project Bandida’s most interesting features is the flush bow, with two large aft sunpads that are probably ideal to enjoy the sun’s warm rays.

There’s also a generous swimming pool on the flybridge, surrounded by a towering arch with a waterfall – as if there wasn’t enough water around – and a central bar that’s open on all sides of the flybridge; the question is: are you allowed to drink and sail? If you’re able to afford this vessel, I guess there’s always a good reason to celebrate.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C 32 Acert diesel engines, Project Bandida should be able to achieve a top speed of 18 knots and it can cruise easily at 16 knots with a max range of 5,000 nm.