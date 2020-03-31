Pininfarina Battista Anniversario is the Most Powerful Road Legal Car Ever Made in Italy

Pininfarina took the world by storm last year when they’ve unveiled the Battista at the Geneva Motor Show, a ravishing all-electric hyper GT with mind blowing curves and breathtaking performances. It was a car that was very special from nearly every angle and this year it got even better with the new Battista Anniversario.

Produced in a limited run of just 5 examples, the new Anniversario is the most powerful road-legal vehicle ever made in Italy, with four electric motors that deliver 1,900 PS (1,873 HP) and 2,300 Nm (1,696 lb-ft) of torque. This beast also looks more aggressive than the ‘regular’ model, thanks to a new Furiosa package, that will be available for the rest of the lineup from now on.

The aerodynamics package includes a new carbon fiber front splitter, sporty side blades and a new rear diffuser, finished in two tone exposed carbon, with Iconica Blu carbon and Bianco Sestriere pin stripes that will be exclusive for this special edition. There’s also a massive rear wing, new aero fins and several other little details that were specially made for this model.

But this is not all about good looks. The Furiosa package also increases the downforce, offering better stability when you’re tackling those corners at high speeds.

Outside, the Pininfarina Battista Anniversario comes with a spectacular combination of three colors: the car’s body is finished in an all new Grigio Antonelliano, while the bespoke styling elements come in Iconica Blu and Bianco Sestriere. Each car is apparently hand painted in a couple of weeks, because this is one of the most complex finishes in the entire world, according to Pininfarina.

The new Battista also comes with ultra light 21-inch center locking wheels, that drop nearly 10 kg from the car’s weight. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find black leather and Alcantara, with blue contrast stitching, special Anniversario plaques, blue seatbelts and also a special 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel.

In terms of performances, this beast can reach 100 km/h from standstill (0-62 mph) in under 2 seconds and going from 0 to 100 km/h (0-186 mph) takes less than 12 seconds. Top speed is limited to 350 km/h (217 mph) and the car’s 120 kWh battery pack offers an impressive range of more than 500 km (around 311 miles).

Production of this special model will start at the end of the year at the company’s factory in Cambiano, Turin, with pricing set at a cool €2.6 million ($2.86 million).