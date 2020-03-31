Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The new Leica S3 Takes Medium Format DSLRs to the Next Level

Leica S3 1

Ten years after the official release of the Leica S2, the German camera maker has finally launched its latest flagship, the Leica S3, a 64 MP Medium Format DSLR camera offering full width 4K video, with 15 stops of dynamic range. The S3 was actually previewed at Photokina 2018 and even though it was supposed to be released last spring, fine tuning this professional-focused camera took a year longer.

From the outside, the S3 looks pretty similar to its predecessor, but this camera comes with a completely new, medium format, 30 x 45-mm 64MP CMOS sensor and a state-of-the-art imaging processor called Leica Maestro II that’s supposedly going to provide an all new medium format experience.

The camera’s ProFormat sensor works for light sensitivity between ISO 100 and 50,000, shooting at up to three frames per second, with phase-detection AF and a 2GB memory buffer.

Leica S3 2

Leica says this is “The One” camera you might need for video, recording un-cropped Cine 4K (4,096 x 2,160) 8 bit video, with brilliant 4:2:2 color sampling at 24 fps, or Full HD at 30 fps. The S3 also comes with an integrated stereo microphone that’s capable of recording crisp audio at 16-bit / 48 kHz but obviously there’s also an audio jack if you’d like to use an external mic.

The viewfinder is also brand new, a 0.87x optical viewfinder that covers about 98 percent of the frame, with horizon leveling, and it’s complemented on the back by a colorful 3-inch LCD monitor that’s unfortunately non touch. The camera body is weather sealed and comes with 802.1n Wi-Fi built in, allowing you to sync the camera with Leica’s Fotos App, that’s available for both iOS and Android.

Up top, you’ll find a monochrome settings panel from where you can quickly check the camera settings. And now the sad part: the Leica S3 is already available for pre-order, but you’ll need to splash out $18,995 to get one.

Leica S3 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Leica M10 Monochrom 1
Leica’s M10 Monochrom Takes Black and White Photography to the Next Level
Leica SL2 1
Leica’s Full Frame Mirrorless SL2 camera Steps it up a Notch
LEICA M10 P SC Asset
Introducing the Leica M10-P “SC Asset – 17 Years of Passion”
Leica M Monochrom Signature 2
Leica M Monochrom “Signature” is a cool tribute to Andy Summers of The Police

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario is the Most Powerful Road Legal Car Ever Made in Italy

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.