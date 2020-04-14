5 Amazing Places For A Dreamy Vacation In Mexico

When all this situation is over, Mexico might be the best destination for a much needed vacation. There you can find everything you’ll ever look for in a luxurious retreat. For one, there’s a wide selection of fancy hotels and resorts for every type of family. Then, don’t forget about the dreamy white sand beaches of the Caribbean coast to the east, complemented by the bright blue Pacific ocean on the other side.

The food is excellent, too, and the country’s unique history and culture has been well preserved. Whatever you would like to do in your next vacation, there’s certainly something for everyone when in Mexico. Whether you’re traveling alone, or with your family, friends, and children, Mexico has every bit of what it takes to have an unforgettable holiday.

If you’re planning a vacation in this country any time soon, you’re in the right place. Here, you’ll find a list of the best places to visit if you’d like to get the best of Mexico. Read on below.

1. Acapulco, Mexico

It’s almost close to impossible that you’ve never heard of Acapulco. Whether it’s from the history books or travel magazines, Acapulco has always been one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. When you arrive in Acapulco, you’ll probably spend most of your time in three major tourist areas:

Punta Diamante – an emerging luxury escape

Las Playas – the birthplace of the city

Golden Zone – with high-rise buildings gracing over the bay

Here are some dreamy things you can do when you’re in Acapulco.

Go on an Acarey Boat Trip – if you want to enjoy beautiful sunsets and serene beach views

Live an amazing day in paradise with turtle liberation in Coyuca

Have dinner at “La Perla”, with a Cliff Diving Show in the background

Spend some quiet moments at the wonderful Capilla de la Paz

Spend a day at the Punta Diamante, which is probably one of the world’s most amazing beaches

2. Cozumel, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico, might be one of Mexico’s most surprising destinations. Tucked next to the Yucatan Peninsula, this island is known for everything that a luxury holiday is: cruise ships, restaurants, scuba diving and a fantastic beach. To start with, you can find the best resorts in the area through KOALA.

If you’re a history buff, this is also the place where you can learn more about the Mayan Culture. Taking tours is much more relaxing here, as you can enjoy a wide variety of private tours, away from crowds. This is also the perfect place for you to relax, as it’s much quieter and secluded, compared to trendy destinations like Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Try to visit between March to June, as that’s when the hurricane season still hasn’t started.

That said, here are some luxurious resorts you can find in Cozumel, Mexico:

Sanchos Beach Club

Paradise Beach Club

Playa Mia Grand Beach And Water Park

3. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas is one of the most popular destinations for wealthy people. Cabo always attracts celebrities, party boys and girls, singers and athletes, and even family travelers from all over the world that are interested in a relaxing and luxurious vacation. Cabo is rich in upscale resorts, most of them with large rooms, blissful views, excellent spas, secluded beaches, and so much more.

Get ready for the ultimate vacation in Cabo, with the following activities always at your disposal:

You can take a humpback whale-watching cruise here

Go on a luxury yacht sailing and snorkeling cruise

Play some golf at some of the best and most exclusive country clubs

Attend a private Todos Santos Tour from Los Cabos

Head out on a private fishing charter

4. Tulum, Mexico

For history buffs and water lovers, Tulum is definitely the right place to be. Coming here will prove to be a once in a lifetime experience, since this place is home to the world’s only waterfront Mayan ruins. Here, you’ll also get the best of the superb Riviera Maya, where you can find anything, from stunning, boutique hotels to all-inclusive resorts and gorgeous wellness retreats.

Here’s a list of some of the most luxurious resorts that you can find in Tulum, Mexico:

Be Tulum Hotel, where you can enjoy a relaxing indoor spa

La Valise Tulum, which is a perfect beach and jungle getaway

The Beach Tulu, which sits on Tulum Beach, close to the famous Mayan Ruins

Casa Malca, located on an unspoiled beach in Tulum

5. Cancun, Mexico

We’ve saved the best for last, Mexico’s most famous holiday destination right now is definitely Cancun. And we can see why. This place looks flawless. Perfect white beaches, azure blue water and fantastic weather, that’s the recipe for a relaxing holiday that we all need right now. Cancun has a wide selection of five-star resorts that are simply unparalleled in Mexico.

It’s hard to pick just one resort or hotel that’s the best, because they’re all almost equally stunning. So we’ll talk more about the activites you can enjoy in Cancun. Here, you can:

Join an all-inclusive Chichen Itza tour, with Cenote swim and a Mexican buffet tour

Join a VIP night club tour in Cancun

Take an all-inclusive luxury yacht trip to Islas Mujeres, with snorkeling included

Go horseback riding to enjoy the sheer beauty of Cancun

Visit the wonderful Mayan Museum of Cancun

Conclusion

When you think of your next vacation in Mexico, you should be prepared to be charmed by a wide range of places and experiences. Every city or town has its unique charm and activities to offers, and most luxury hotels or resorts will give you everything you’re looking for in a dreamy holiday this summer.