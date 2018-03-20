Oligarchs Rejoice! The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is here!

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been recently updated to Maybach levels of awesomeness and these days the Germans from Mercedes-Maybach focused their attention of its stretched sibling, the extraordinary Pullman model. Pricing for the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman will start from a staggering €500,000 ($619,000), and apparently there’s even a ‘Guard’ armored variant on its way.

The future owners of one of these luxurious vehicles should expect a new front grille, inspired by the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept, plus 20″ wheels, with a classic 10-hole design, and several exterior color options, including two-tone finishes. On the inside, the 6.5-meter (21.3ft) car also displays various new color choices, such as Magma Grey, Mahogany Brown and a Silk Beige or a Deep Sea Blue.

The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman has received the S650 badge, with a massive twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 developing 621 hp and 1,000Nm of torque, thus allowing it to do 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.5 seconds, with a decent fuel consumption and 330 g/km of CO2 emissions. That might sound like much, but this is not your average mid-sized sedan.

This thing also packs a front-view camera that allows passengers in the back to see the traffic, even when the separating screen is closed; also noteworthy is the ‘2 cabin sound’ system that allows independent music control. In the end, you should also know that the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman offers the largest legroom in its class, with four individual seats facing each other in the back.