Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Takes Luxury To The Next Level

People looking for the ultimate luxury sedan usually look towards the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but what if that wasn’t enough? Sure, a Rolls Royce Phantom or a Bentley Mulsanne would be a dream come true, but maybe the Maybach version will be just what you need.

Set to be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cranks it up a notch and it features many interesting updates that will make you fall in love with this car.

The updated luxury sedan displays a restyled grille, which seems to be inspired by the nose of the stunning Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe concept, plus two-tone paint options, new alloys and special interior finishes.

The two-tone exterior will be available in nine different combinations, while the elegant 20″ wheels come as standard, although three other sets are available upon request. Also noteworthy are the two new interior color combinations, with an array of top-stitching choices in copper, gold, and platinum tones, that will make any ride even more enjoyable.

Daimler already delivered over 25,000 Maybach S-Class models around the world, which says a lot about this car’s popularity. As these vehicles reach dealerships late this summer, available in both S560 4Matic and S650 V12 specifications – with 463 or 621 ponies – feel free to expect a price tag to match this overwhelming level of style.