Juliet Gold’s 50 West Street Residence is Absolutely Magical

The acclaimed New York-based designer Juliet Gold worked her magic on a stunning two bedroom residence on the 44th floor of 50 West Street, the stunning 778 ft-tall residential condominium tower found in Lower Manhattan. Developed by Time Equities Inc., this tower offers serene views over the Hudson River and the NYC skyline, but this is just a small part of its appeal.

The mesmerizing two-bedroom, three-bath corner residence before you might be one of the most amazing places to call home in all NYC. It comes with a spacious living area, graced with natural light, and a modern chef’s kitchen, featuring stained walnut cabinetry, superb granite countertops and a waterfall island – state of the art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances are also included.

The en-suite master bath is also a real gem, featuring a floating, backlit marble vanity, polished chrome fixtures from Hansgrohe, an electronic Toto toilet with built-in bidet, a modern stall shower and a separate deep soaking tub – it’s possibly the best place to chill out after a busy day in New York City.

But the 64-story residential tower also offers an impressive Fitness Center, a small Water Club, unique children’s amenities, and The Observatory at 50 West Street, a gorgeous terrace and entertaining space, from where you could enjoy blissful views of the Big Apple and beyond. Do you want to move here?