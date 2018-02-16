Laurent Ferrier’s Superb Galet Annual Calendar Montre Ecole

Unveiled at SIHH 2018 a few weeks ago, this exquisite timepiece is Laurent Ferrier’s fifth in-house caliber, and it also marks first time the Swiss independent watchmaker offered an annual calendar complication. The Laurent Ferrier Galet Annual Calendar Montre Ecole keeps in line with familiar Laurent Ferrier design cues, such as the vintage-inspired look, with minimalist dials.

Reminiscent of classic pocket watches, this gorgeous watch combines a round 40 mm case with Ferrier’s hallmark minimalist touches on the dial. The Galet Annual Calendar Montre École will be available in 18-karat rose and pale yellow gold, as well as a stainless steel version, and benefits from a mechanical manual-winding movement and a hefty power reserve of 80 hours.

The watch is powered by Calibre LF126.01, which is visible through the sapphire crystal case back – that’s how you could get a closer look at its refined inner workings and finishes, including a Côtes de Genève motif with a ruthenium treatment on the bridge.

Laurent Ferrier’s Galet Annual Calendar Montre Ecole will be available with either slate-grey or silver-toned dials, with the annual calendar keeping in line with its timeless look, thanks to a traditional “1940s triple calendar” style, that’s very intuitive and easy-to-read. The blue vintage-styled numbers, a red number 31, and the contrasting red or burgundy date hand add even more appeal to this watch.

Completing this retro-inspired design is a lovely beige or black calfskin strap, with Alcantara lining and a double folding clasp or a traditional pin buckle. Do you like what you see?