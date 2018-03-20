Dynamiq’s new GTT 165 Superyacht Will Cost You $25M

The acclaimed Monaco-based superyacht brand Dynamiq is always looking for new ways to make our lives a lot more exciting, and today we get to feast our eyes on their latest project. Called the Dynamiq GTT 165, this stunning vessel is a 50-meter fast-cruising motor yacht showing off a characteristic Dynamiq look, with sleek lines and a sporty overall design.

Scheduled to be completed by 2021, this project benefits from the expertise of Dutch naval architecture firm Van Oossanen, who imagined a slender hull shape with long waterline length, which means speed, efficiency and comfortable sailing. Two powerful MTU V8 engines will enable this new GTT yacht to cruise across the seas at 17 knots, although a GTS version has been also imagined, that will go up to 25 knots.

Furthermore, the performance-oriented GTT 165 is aimed at today’s active yacht owners, who love to spend most of their time in the open air and dream about exploring the world in style and luxury.

On the inside, this sleek superyacht boasts a five or six-cabin layout, with up to 12 passengers invited to experience it first hand. Features such as a glass-covered beach club, a lovely spa area, a gym area and a spacious 20-meter sundeck should not come as a surprise. If anything, rich customers may end up asking for more.

The new Dynamiq GTT 165 will start from a cool €24.4 million, but if you want any customization the price-tag will surely go a lot higher.