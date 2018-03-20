For $60M Maison des Jardins Could be Your Own Chateau

Visting France and discovering the magical castles in the Loire Valley should be on everyone’s bucket list, but you don’t really need to make the trip to France if you really want to admire classic French architecture.

Maison des Jardins is a splendid 23,000-square-foot limestone chateau inspired by the famous Palace of Versailles, and it seems anyone willing to come up with $60 million may call this awe-inspiring place ‘home’.

Proudly sitting on the north shore of Long Island, New York, this newly constructed two-story abode is set on eight acres of manicured gardens and verdant green lawns. Future owners will receive eight bedrooms, 15 baths, staff quarters, and a grand ballroom, among many other goodies. There’s also a grand foyer with a striking chandelier and a cast-iron and gold-leaf staircase making a great first impression.

The charming living room is where guests, friends, and family will drool over exquisite hardwood floors, beautiful chandeliers, ornate crown molding, and the breathtaking formal atmosphere. Furthermore, six 19th-century marble fireplaces and several Baccarat crystal chandeliers worth over $2.5 million were chosen to contribute to the classic theme of the residence.

The kitchen is packed with numerous state-of-the-art appliances, set to cater to all desires in the dining nook and the formal dining room. Everyone knows that after a good meal there’s nothing like a good nap, which is where the master bedroom comes in. Owners will benefit from a sitting area with a fireplace, a bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and a separate vanity. Would you like to live here?