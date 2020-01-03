Naim for Bentley is More Than Just a Simple Sound System

Naim and Bentley are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their unique partnership that led to the creation of some of the world’s best in-car audio systems. The latest evolution of Naim for Bentley was engineered to perfection, with an extremely powerful amplifier and 21 speakers, delivering a true high fidelity audio experience that’s matched with the refinement of the new Bentley Flying Spur.

This extraordinary sound system offers concert hall quality sound, with 2,200 watt amplification, Active Bass Transducers and eight DSP sound modes. Is also comes with illuminated speaker grilles that were seamlessly integrated into the fine British craftsmanship of Bentley’s new Flying Spur.

Sound settings can be accessed via a high end 12.3 inch touchscreen interface nestled right at the center of the dashboard, where future customers can configure this touchscreen in a variety of ways: as a single display, a split 2:1 or showing different functions while playing their favorite music. The overall design is very simple to use and adds a contemporary touch to the elevated look of the car’s interior.

Each new generation of luxury cars from Bentley has received an update from the original Naim for Bentley audio system. Starting as a 15 speaker, 1,000 watt system back in 2008, the latest version of this powerful in-car audio system comes with a 2,200 watt amplifier and 21 speakers and we’re sure it’s going to be even more incredible in the future.

But Bentley Motors and Naim Audio also worked closely in these last couple of months to create a special edition of Mu-so wireless home audio systems, combining Naim’s extraordinary audio technology with Bentley’s signature design elements, like the company’s distinctive knurling pattern.

The first generation of Naim for Bentley Mu-so speakers offer 450 watts in a luxurious package, with six custom designed drivers and a powerful 32-bit processor that allows you to play high-quality music from virtually any source. There’s also a smaller option called Mu-so Qb, that offers 300 watts of power from a modern 22cm compact cube.