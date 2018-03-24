Mulliner Adds Biometric Secure Stowage to the Luxurious Bentley Bentayga

The brilliant team from Mulliner always surprises us with bespoke creations, delivering luxury and rarity on a new level; anything you could ask for, from requests as simple as monogrammed upholstery to one-of-a-kind body modifications, Bentley’s personal customization division will help you turn your big dreams into reality.

Their latest project is the Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage, a capacitive fingerprint sensor technology mixed with a biometric secure storage unit, that will be added to the already extraordinary Bentley Bentayga.

The familiar fingerprint sensor technology has been applied to a high-pressure die-cast aluminum unit located inside the cabin, where a discreet and unobtrusive locker has been also equipped with two USB ports and an auxiliary socket. Isn’t that cool?

The Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage unit might be just what you need to hide your watches or any other valuables when you go to the beach or if you’re planning to hit the slopes. Hidden from view, this thing packs the same capacitive fingerprint sensor technology that smartphones users have been enjoying for a while now.

The unit could store multiple fingerprints, allowing the main user to control who accesses their valuables, but we think it’s more important to control who gets inside the vehicle itself. Nonetheless, I think it’s safe to assume that whoever has the chance to purchase their very own Bentley Bentayga will easily afford this special ode to exclusivity, although there’s no talk about pricing yet. Wouldn’t you agree?